JMU receives grant to help decrease food insecurity among children in Harrisonburg community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University (JMU) has received a grant from Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign to help decrease food insecurity among children in the Harrisonburg community.

The grant is part of a $3 million investment by No Kid Hungry in 120 early childhood centers, health care providers and community organizations across the country, according to a press release from No Kid Hungry.

The funds will support home-delivered meals and boxes of non-perishable food items to rural, low-income families with children ages five and under who are experiencing food insecurities during the pandemic.

“Food insecurity in the early years can have an immediate and lasting impact on overall health, learning, school readiness, and behavior,” says Caron Gremont, Director of Early Childhood for the No Kid Hungry campaign, in the press release. “These flexible, year-long grants will help organizations provide healthy food to young kids and their families at this critical time.”

