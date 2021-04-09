Advertisement

Judge rules former UVA student can sue school for expulsion after asking questions during a panel discussion

The University of Virginia Rotunda
The University of Virginia Rotunda(WVIR)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A judge has ruled that a former University of Virginia medical student can sue the school over his expulsion.

The New York Post reports this stems from questions Kieran Bhattacharya asked about the nuance of microaggressions during a panel discussion in October 2018.

Bhattacharya says his questions led to him being branded as a threat and expelled.

Bhattacharya sued the university for violating his First Amendment rights.

A federal judge last week denied the university’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

