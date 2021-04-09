Local gun store owner responds to Biden’s new gun control strategy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Reaction is pouring in both for and against President Joe Biden’s executive actions aimed to prevent gun violence. They include several proposals like a crackdown on “ghost guns” or homemade firearms without a serial number.

The owner of Homestead Gunsmith Shop in Rockingham County said they have seen more guns fly off the shelves in the past year than they have over the last four years.

“The big headlines over the distributors are ‘get ‘em while you can get ‘em before they take ‘em away from you,’” said owner Jon Ritenour.

He said Internet sales have recently increased for this reason and thinks it’s a bit premature to stock up. He is worried, though, about what President Biden’s actions will mean for the future.

“It starts down a slippery slope, and how far are they gonna try to take it when they say the ghost guns and modifying major parts, and then are they gonna go to just normal modifications that everybody does and has done for the last 200 years?”

Ritenour also mentioned Biden’s decision for a permanent director for the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives.

“The new administrator that he’s trying to get appointed right now to ATF is, no question is totally anti-gun,” he said. “So we expect you know we anticipate that that will probably come down in some point and time to affect the individuals, or try to.”

Ritenour said he is not convinced Biden’s actions will be effective in preventing mass shootings.

“What needs to be done with gun violence is the need to be able to check the mental health records when they do a transfer or do a gun sale,” he explained. “When you do a background check, that checks 11 different databases, but you cannot check mental health.”

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence released a statement applauding Biden’s actions saying in part: “President Biden’s actions and the agenda that he outlined will tangibly affect gun violence in all of its forms. From updating regulation to stop the proliferation of ghost guns in our communities to directing funds for community violence prevention programs, each of these actions will stop emerging threats to public safety while taking a public health approach to ending this epidemic.”

You can read the full statement from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.