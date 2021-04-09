Mass vaccination clinic at JMU as the Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Around 2,500 people got vaccinated on Friday at James Madison University’s Convocation Center. Mass vaccination clinics like this are something the Virginia Department of Health plans to continue.

“The leaps and bounds we’ve made in progress for vaccinating people has been incredible, and we really appreciate the community’s patience as we get through vaccinating those who are most vulnerable, who are underserved populations and those who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Laura Lee Wight, the Population Health Community Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

This clinic comes as the Central Shenandoah Health District moved into Phase 2 on Friday, April 9.

“All individuals who in our health district who live or work here are eligible for the vaccine, if they’re age 16 and older. Don’t forget that there is only one vaccine currently available for 16- and 17-year-olds, and that’s the Pfizer vaccine,” Wight said.

Moving into Phase 2 also means having more vaccine opportunities become available.

“A lot more avenues to get the vaccine in our health district, whether it be through pharmacies or more hospital system clinics or the federally qualified health centers, and hopefully, too, we’ll see our doctor’s offices also start offering the COVID-19 vaccine,” Wight said.

In the Central Shenandoah Health District, around 155,430 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and around 65,000 people are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Even as the district moves forward into Phase 2, Wight said it’s important to still pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA and continue to follow public health measures.

