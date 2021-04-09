Natural Bridge State Park gets dark sky certification

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you want to see some stars, Natural Bridge State Park is officially a good place to look.

The park has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park, which means that the absence of city lights nearby makes it easier for visitors to see stars and other nighttime phenomenon.

The park has been organizing events around stargazing with experts to help you out, along with other nighttime events when the area is normally closed.

“We’ll have an opportunity to have a designated place, and that’s usually where we’re going to do in our Children’s Discovery Area off of Golf Course Road on Jefferson Point, is where the dark sky astronomy programs will occur,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “And that’s the darkest place in the park.”

The Natural Bridge is only the fourth Virginia state park to get the certification from the International Dark Sky Association.

