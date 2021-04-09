Advertisement

Natural Bridge State Park gets dark sky certification

By Bruce Young
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you want to see some stars, Natural Bridge State Park is officially a good place to look.

The park has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park, which means that the absence of city lights nearby makes it easier for visitors to see stars and other nighttime phenomenon.

The park has been organizing events around stargazing with experts to help you out, along with other nighttime events when the area is normally closed.

“We’ll have an opportunity to have a designated place, and that’s usually where we’re going to do in our Children’s Discovery Area off of Golf Course Road on Jefferson Point, is where the dark sky astronomy programs will occur,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “And that’s the darkest place in the park.”

The Natural Bridge is only the fourth Virginia state park to get the certification from the International Dark Sky Association.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

Courtesy WWBT
Better Business Bureau, VEC investigating unemployment fraud claims
Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
Petaluma, CA cattle ranches brace for "worse drought ever" as rainwater runs dry
California cattle rancher braces for worst drought ever
Lawmakers order parole board review, but controversy lingers
Parole board controversy to linger, despite outside investigation
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer