Officials: Waynesboro man arrested after multi-jurisdictional methamphetamine investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force Press Release) — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force report a Waynesboro man was arrested on Friday, April 9, following a multi-jurisdictional methamphetamine investigation in three states.

Officials say the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation that took place in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

According to a press release from the Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, in December of 2020, members of the task force identified 33-year-old Christopher Shane Gonder of Waynesboro and other members of a methamphetamine trafficking organization operating in the Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County and Front Royal areas.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force says officials identified Gonder as a leader within the organization and knew Gonder and other members would routinely travel between Virginia and Maryland, selling and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine.

The task force says officials completed multiple controlled purchases during the investigation from Gonder.

On April 9, members of the task force reportedly arranged to purchase methamphetamine from Gonder, and when Gonder arrived at the prearranged location, officials attempted to arrest Gonder, who fled the scene. Officials say Gonder’s vehicle was pursued from Warren County into Shenandoah County.

The task force says Gonder was taken into custody when his vehicle became disabled on Back Road near Toms Brook.

Officials say following Gonder’s arrest, task force members obtained and executed a search warrant on Gonder’s vehicle, and found approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000, 16 fluid ounces of Gamma Hydroxybutyrate with a street value of $3,000, five grams of fentanyl with a street value of $500 and $3,500 in cash.

Officials say a search warrant was also executed on a storage unit being rented by Gonder in Maryland. The task force says approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $6,000 and $10,000 in cash were seized.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force says Gonder was charged with three counts of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of transporting more than one ounce of a schedule I/II controlled substance in to the Commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Officials say additional charges against Gonder and co-conspirators are pending.

