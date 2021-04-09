Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Police say a resident of Waynesboro was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, April 7, after officials responded to a report of a domestic incident in the city.
The Waynesboro Police Department says the report was in the 800 block of Gardner Street. Officials say they investigated the incident and determined a single gunshot had also been fired during the domestic dispute.
Police say no firearm discharge-related injuries were discovered to any of the occupants of the residence.
Officials say David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro was arrested on the following charges:
- Felony domestic assault
- Felony discharge of a firearm within a dwelling
- Felony abuse and neglect of a child
- Felony possession of a firearm while a subject of a protective order
- Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm
- Misdemeanor abuse and neglect of a child
Wood is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.
