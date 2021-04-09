Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Police say a resident of Waynesboro was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, April 7, after officials responded to a report of a domestic incident in the city.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the report was in the 800 block of Gardner Street. Officials say they investigated the incident and determined a single gunshot had also been fired during the domestic dispute.

Police say no firearm discharge-related injuries were discovered to any of the occupants of the residence.

Officials say David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro was arrested on the following charges:

Felony domestic assault

Felony discharge of a firearm within a dwelling

Felony abuse and neglect of a child

Felony possession of a firearm while a subject of a protective order

Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm

Misdemeanor abuse and neglect of a child

Wood is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.

Media Release During the morning hours of April 7th, 2021, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the 800 block... Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.