Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling

David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro, Va.
David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro, Va.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Police say a resident of Waynesboro was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, April 7, after officials responded to a report of a domestic incident in the city.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the report was in the 800 block of Gardner Street. Officials say they investigated the incident and determined a single gunshot had also been fired during the domestic dispute.

Police say no firearm discharge-related injuries were discovered to any of the occupants of the residence.

Officials say David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro was arrested on the following charges:

  • Felony domestic assault
  • Felony discharge of a firearm within a dwelling
  • Felony abuse and neglect of a child
  • Felony possession of a firearm while a subject of a protective order
  • Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm
  • Misdemeanor abuse and neglect of a child

Wood is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail on an unsecured bond.

