Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport welcomes back passengers

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport welcomes back passengers
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport welcomes back passengers(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, more travelers are getting comfortable with air travel, according to a report from AAA. The Shenandoah Valley Regional airport is already seeing an uptick in flyers.

This time last year, the airport was reaching a low in travelers. Greg Campbell with SHD said they were almost non-existent. He said the last 12 months have been erratic with spikes and plateaus, but they are excited to see it pick back up.

“Seeing people move through the terminal, seeing neighbors and friends and people flying again. It’s good to see,” Campbell said. “It’s been a challenging year. At times it’s been much more slow than what we’re used to. It just doesn’t feel right, so it’s good to see it kind of coming back.”

He said the airport has taken extra steps in cleaning and social distancing.

“As confidence starts to return, we’re also getting a lot of positive feedback from the community that they feel more comfortable traveling from the local airport where maybe it’s not as crowded, and it’s more familiar,” he added.

Campbell said if you have not travelled in the last year, make sure your flight times haven’t changed as schedules are different now. He encourages everyone to keep being safe and look at updated procedures before their flight.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
File image
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast 4/9/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 4/9/2021
Augusta Health says staff have fully vaccinated 25,000 community members in latest vaccine...
Augusta Health says staff have fully vaccinated 25,000 community members in latest vaccine clinic up
Mass vaccination clinic at JMU as the Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 2
Mass vaccination clinic at JMU as the Central Shenandoah Health District moves into Phase 2
UVA's Memorial to Enslaved Laborers completed with moment of silence, ceremony
UVA’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers completed with moment of silence, ceremony