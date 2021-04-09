Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport welcomes back passengers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, more travelers are getting comfortable with air travel, according to a report from AAA. The Shenandoah Valley Regional airport is already seeing an uptick in flyers.

This time last year, the airport was reaching a low in travelers. Greg Campbell with SHD said they were almost non-existent. He said the last 12 months have been erratic with spikes and plateaus, but they are excited to see it pick back up.

“Seeing people move through the terminal, seeing neighbors and friends and people flying again. It’s good to see,” Campbell said. “It’s been a challenging year. At times it’s been much more slow than what we’re used to. It just doesn’t feel right, so it’s good to see it kind of coming back.”

He said the airport has taken extra steps in cleaning and social distancing.

“As confidence starts to return, we’re also getting a lot of positive feedback from the community that they feel more comfortable traveling from the local airport where maybe it’s not as crowded, and it’s more familiar,” he added.

Campbell said if you have not travelled in the last year, make sure your flight times haven’t changed as schedules are different now. He encourages everyone to keep being safe and look at updated procedures before their flight.

