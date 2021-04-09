UVA students to soon receive COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting April 19, students at the University of Virginia will be receiving an email UVA Health to sign up for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Student workers should have received invitations this week, and then all UVA students will receive invitations next week,” UVA Health Chief Executive Officer Wendy Horton said.

Students are on-deck to get their COVID-19 vaccine through the hospital system.

“We’re also coordinating some transportation for those that are living on-Grounds, " Horton said. “So there will be designated times and slots to help with transportation and we’ll be giving the vaccinations at the Seminole Square location.”

This is all being done despite recent Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply issues.

“We are seeing a steep ramp up of other vaccines,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said. “Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are being shipped now in large quantities, and so while it is a stumbling block we still have a lot of vaccine and we’re moving into Phase 2.”

Dr. Sifri says the goal is to get as many shots into arms as possible.

“I think we do understand that vaccination is the best way to get past this pandemic. These vaccines are just incredibly effective: they have efficacy rates that are 90-plus percent. Some of them, and importantly, are all nearly 100% effective in preventing the outcomes of COVID,” Sifri said.

UVA Health recently launched a pilot program where it vaccinated about 20 patients who are high risk for COVID-19. There are discussions about vaccinating folks who come to the emergency room in the future.

