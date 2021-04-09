Advertisement

VSP: One in custody, two on the run after police pursuit in Augusta Co.

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police say one individual is in custody and two others are still on the run after a police pursuit in Augusta County.

Officials with Virginia State Police (VSP) say a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Saturn traveling west on I-64 toward northbound I-81 on Thursday, April 8, at around 4:23 p.m. Officials say the traffic violation was for the vehicle’s improper registration.

Police say the Saturn refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit concluded when the Saturn stopped on Shirey Road in Augusta County.

One of the individuals in the Saturn was taken into custody, but officials say two others fled the scene on foot.

Police say a perimeter was set up by VSP and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and search efforts to locate the individuals were underway. But after approximately two hours, the search was discontinued.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending against the individual taken into custody. Stay with WHSV for updates.

