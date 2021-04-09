Advertisement

West Virginia gov to sign three bills into law

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House Chambers of the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, file)(Chris Jackson | AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will sign into law several bills on Friday, such as reducing taxes on arms and ammo manufacturing and establishing a new intermediate state court.

At a bill signing ceremony, he will also sign a third bill that expands the use of telemedicine to all medical personnel.

The bills were approved by lawmakers before the scheduled end of the 60-day legislative session on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

