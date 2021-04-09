West Virginia gov to sign three bills into law
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will sign into law several bills on Friday, such as reducing taxes on arms and ammo manufacturing and establishing a new intermediate state court.
At a bill signing ceremony, he will also sign a third bill that expands the use of telemedicine to all medical personnel.
The bills were approved by lawmakers before the scheduled end of the 60-day legislative session on Saturday.
