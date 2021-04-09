Advertisement

West Virginia pins population growth hopes on income tax cut

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. While the United States doubled its population over the past seven decades, West Virginia headed in the other direction. With West Virginia poised to lose another congressional seat due to its long, steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to reversing the trend.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Cuneyt Dil and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is about to lose another congressional seat because of its steady population decline. Now Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to enticing new residents into the Mountain State.

But the party with a supermajority in the statehouse is divided on its top priority of cutting the state income tax.

They are yet to figure out how to offset the cut without hurting the state’s poorest or driving a massive hole through the state’s budget.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has urged legislators to not fret the details and pass his plan before the session ends Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday
File image
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits

Latest News

'MAC' the career bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
'MAC' the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House...
West Virginia gov to sign three bills into law
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,542 on Friday
The Branch Family stands in front of their soft serve truck.
Family owned ice cream truck reopening in to downtown Harrisonburg