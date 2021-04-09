WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Playoffs Round 1
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from the first round of playoffs of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
Friday, April 9
Altavista at Riverheads - 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft - 6 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg - 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at William Fleming - 7 p.m.
Heritage at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.
Staunton at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.
