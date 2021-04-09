WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Playoffs Round 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from the first round of playoffs of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Friday, April 9

Altavista at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft - 6 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg - 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at William Fleming - 7 p.m.

Heritage at Rockbridge County - 7 p.m.

Staunton at Waynesboro - 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Wilson Memorial - 7 p.m.

