A new food bank is open in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new food bank is now open in the valley.

Divine Love Fellowship in Harrisonburg opened its food bank on Saturday.

Pastor Ted Hott said the first day went really well.

Families are able to drive behind the church and receive boxes of food, and Hott said they hope to work with other churches in the area to reach a broader audience.

He said they know there is a need in the community, especially in the pandemic, and are looking to help out anyone they can.

“We know there is a need. There is a lot of people out here, especially with this virus, that have lost their job, some of the people have been laid off and everything else. With this, we’re hoping to reach out to the people and not only just helping out with food but also reaching out spiritually,” Hott said.

The food bank will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 56 S. Carlton St. in Harrisonburg, but Hott said they don’t want anyone to hesitate giving them a call during the week.

The food bank is also looking to expand to a bigger location in the future to serve more people.

