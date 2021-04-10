Dukes defeat UNCW in top-25 showdown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 21 James Madison men’s soccer team defeated No. 13 UNCW, 2-0, Friday night in a matchup of top-25 squads.

Melker Anshelm and Luca Erhardt scored the goals for JMU and goalkeeper TJ Bush had seven saves to pick up his 29th career shutout.

JMU finishes the regular season with a 5-0-1 overall record and 4-0 mark in the CAA. Per a release from JMU Athletics, the Dukes will be the No. 1 seed out of the South Division and will play the No. 2 seed from the North Division in the CAA Semifinals on Thursday, April 15 in Philadelphia, Pa. The kickoff for that match is to be determined.

