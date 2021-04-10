Local college sports roundup: Saturday, April 10
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college sports roundup: Saturday April 10:
James Madison
Women’s Soccer - UNCW 3, JMU 1
Women’s Lacrosse - Hofstra 13, JMU 7
Softball - 7 p.m @ UNCW
Bridgewater
Softball - G1: Lynchburg 4, BC 2, G2: Lynchburg 4, BC 2
Baseball - G1: Roanoke 7, Bridgewater 4, G2: Roanoke 9, Bridgewater 4
Eastern Mennonite
Softball - G1: Guilford 11, EMU 2, G2: Guilford 8, EMU 0
