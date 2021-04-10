Advertisement

Local college sports roundup: Saturday, April 10

Bridgewater College softball
Bridgewater College softball(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college sports roundup: Saturday April 10:

James Madison

Women’s Soccer - UNCW 3, JMU 1

Women’s Lacrosse - Hofstra 13, JMU 7

Softball - 7 p.m @ UNCW

Bridgewater

Softball - G1: Lynchburg 4, BC 2, G2: Lynchburg 4, BC 2

Baseball - G1: Roanoke 7, Bridgewater 4, G2: Roanoke 9, Bridgewater 4

Eastern Mennonite

Softball - G1: Guilford 11, EMU 2, G2: Guilford 8, EMU 0

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro, Va.
Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling
File image
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested after multi-jurisdictional methamphetamine investigation
COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine side effects and how to treat them
VSP: One in custody, two on the run after police pursuit in Augusta Co.

Latest News

The No. 21 James Madison men’s soccer team defeated No. 13 UNCW, 2-0, Friday night in a matchup...
Dukes defeat UNCW in top-25 showdown
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 1)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 1)
WHSV EndZone Top 3 Nominees - 2021 Spring Playoffs Round 1