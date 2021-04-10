Local doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine side effects and how to treat them

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With health districts in the Shenandoah Valley now in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, many are signing up to get their shot.

Once you’ve received the first dose and especially after the second dose, doctors have said you may feel a little sick.

Everyone reacts differently. According to the CDC, some common side effects are fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills and fever, along with pain and swelling in your arm.

Dr. Jeffrey Feit, the Population and Community Health Officer with Valley Health, said while the side effects may be uncomfortable, they are how you know the vaccine is working.

He said that these symptoms do not mean you have the virus, rather the vaccine has created an immune response in your body.

“You don’t have COVID from the vaccine. It is a side effect, just like you go to the gym and get muscle aches from that. So, just like you would take care of yourself after a good workout take care of yourself after a good vaccine,” Feit said.

If you are experiencing side effects, Feit said you can take over the counter pain relievers like Tylenol and Motrin and get plenty of rest, but mild symptoms should go away in 24-48 hours.

He added it’s also possible to experience no symptoms.

Valley Health has noticed an uptick in COVID-19 positive patients and a high percentage of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

With that, Feit is stressing the importance of getting the vaccine into more arms.

“This is the way out. This is the future. We get out of the pandemic by getting everyone vaccinated,” Feit said.

He advises anyone who is hesitant about getting the vaccine to reach out to a physician, pharmacist, or anyone you trust for more information.

