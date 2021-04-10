Sandy Hook Elementary School has new wheelchair accessible swing

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg has a new wheelchair accessible swing.

The swing was funded by a grant through the United Bank of Strasburg and was open to students earlier this week.

The process took a little bit longer than expected, but the community lent a helping hand.

The swing needed fencing around to enclose it and Clyde Freeze from Freeze Fencing in Page County donated that fencing.

Brittany Crabill teaches at the school and said the look on the students’ faces upon seeing the swing means so much.

“Having to sit on the sidelines with them and see them watch all their classmates play is very heartbreaking, so to finally have this and get some kind of normalcy is great,” Crabill said.

She said the swing is a bright spot in this tough year in the pandemic.

School Principal Robin Shrum said the swing is making many at the school smile.

“Smiles and giggles,” Shrum said. “I think our adults are getting as much enjoyment out of seeing them enjoy it as the kids are,” Shrum said.

She added that the swing has helped get the ball rolling for other schools in the area to create more accessible playgrounds.

The swing remains locked when not in use.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.