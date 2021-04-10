Advertisement

Sandy Hook Elementary School has new wheelchair accessible swing

The idea had been in the works since 2019, and this past week some students took it for a test drive.
Students enjoy new wheelchair accessible swing at Sandy Hook Elementary School
Students enjoy new wheelchair accessible swing at Sandy Hook Elementary School(Photo by: Emily Brillman)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sandy Hook Elementary School in Strasburg has a new wheelchair accessible swing.

The swing was funded by a grant through the United Bank of Strasburg and was open to students earlier this week.

The process took a little bit longer than expected, but the community lent a helping hand.

The swing needed fencing around to enclose it and Clyde Freeze from Freeze Fencing in Page County donated that fencing.

Brittany Crabill teaches at the school and said the look on the students’ faces upon seeing the swing means so much.

“Having to sit on the sidelines with them and see them watch all their classmates play is very heartbreaking, so to finally have this and get some kind of normalcy is great,” Crabill said.

She said the swing is a bright spot in this tough year in the pandemic.

School Principal Robin Shrum said the swing is making many at the school smile.

“Smiles and giggles,” Shrum said. “I think our adults are getting as much enjoyment out of seeing them enjoy it as the kids are,” Shrum said.

She added that the swing has helped get the ball rolling for other schools in the area to create more accessible playgrounds.

The swing remains locked when not in use.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
File image
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

Staunton Chief Technology Officer Kurt Plowman showing new Next Gen 911, i3 emergency response...
Staunton among the first in the state to have latest 911 technology
A vaccine being administered to a patient.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator addresses rural hesitancy, when teens can get a shot
The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States and do not need...
After CDC announces new travel guidelines, local travel agent sees interest from travelers
COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine side effects and how to treat them