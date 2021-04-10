Advertisement

Taylor Swift releases re-recorded album

Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.
Taylor Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless" on April 9, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has dropped her first re-recorded album.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her 2008 album “Fearless.” This one is called “Fearless (Taylor’s version)” and includes six songs from the vault that almost made the initial album.

Swift is in the process of re-recording her earlier albums after losing the rights to her master recordings.

A music executive acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label for $300 million nearly two years ago, despite her objections.

Swift was 18 when she recorded “Fearless,” which was her second studio album and earned Swift her first Grammy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro, Va.
Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling
File image
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested after multi-jurisdictional methamphetamine investigation
File image
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
VSP: One in custody, two on the run after police pursuit in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support
A hill rising steeply behind the beachfront property has a beach parking lot and above that is...
Plan would return beachfront taken from Black family in ’20s
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice...
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law