Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,700 on Saturday

As of Saturday, April 10, Virginia has had 634,325 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,700 case increase since Friday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 6.6% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Seven additional deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the death toll at 10,458.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, April 1, Governor Northam announced vaccine eligibility would expand to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above beginning on Sunday, April 18.

On Tuesday, March 23, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Starting April 1, social gatherings may now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Entertainment venues will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity with a 500 person cap. Outdoor capacity will now be able to have up to 30 percent.

When it comes to sporting events, the number of spectators will increase to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks and social distancing will still be required at this time.

Previously, Governor Northam also lifted the modified stay-at-home order, and alcohol sales have been expanded to midnight.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of April 10

By April 10, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 494,701 confirmed cases and 139,624 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 8,700,856 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 6,680,238 PCR tests, 234,721 antibody tests and 1,785,897 antigen tests.

At this point, 27,161 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,458 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. April 10.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 26,869 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,571 (+10 from Friday)

• Bath County - 258 (+1 from Friday)

• Buena Vista - 872 (+1 from Friday)

• Harrisonburg - 6,277 (+9 from Friday)

• Highland County - 108

• Lexington - 1,154

• Rockbridge County - 1,464 (+1 from Friday)

• Rockingham County - 6,446 (+17 from Friday)

• Staunton - 2,439 (+5 from Friday)

• Waynesboro - 2,280 (+8 from Friday)

Outbreaks: 91, with 35 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 34 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 7 in college/university settings, 2 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 342,456

Lord Fairfax Health District: 19,665 total cases

• Clarke County - 915 (+2 from Friday)

• Frederick County - 7,450 (+31 from Friday)

• Page County - 1,927 (+4 from Friday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,985 (+11 from Friday)

• Warren County - 2,662 (+13 from Friday)

• Winchester - 2,726 (+1 from Friday)

Outbreaks: 110, with 48 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 36 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 5 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings, 3 in public safety.

Total tests: 232,140

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of April 10, 3,036,315 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,736,603 people are fully vaccinated.

4,587,575 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of April 10, at least 52,303 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 1,087.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 145,754 total cases in West Virginia as of April 10.

Grant County: 1,222 total COVID-19 cases (+3 from Friday)

Hardy County: 1,422 total COVID-19 cases (+9 from Friday)

Pendleton County: 675 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Friday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

