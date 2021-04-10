Advertisement

West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs passed the legislature on Saturday.

Critics have said more stringent requirements for distributing clean syringes will constrain the number of providers who serve drug users not able to quit the habit.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care to fight addiction. The new rules would take effect amid one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

The legislation would require operators to offer an array of health outreach services. A Republican senator said providers can partner with health organizations.

