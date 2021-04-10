Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Top 3 Nominees - 2021 Spring Playoffs Round 1

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from the first round of the VHSL playoffs during the 2021 spring season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

