A “purr-fect” proposal

A Bedford County, Va. couple got engaged and adopted a kitten at the same time.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Grace Chown and her fiancé Zack Lilly had been talking about getting married for awhile, and Zack decided it was time to propose.

When the couple went to pick up their newly adopted kitten, Zack had a surprise.

“He’s got this little kitten and all of a sudden he’s on the ground, and I’m like ‘what is happening?’ But, it was really fun. It was different. It was an experience, something that I will always remember and cherish for sure,” Chown said.

It all happened at the Petco in Harrisonburg when they went to pick up the kitten from the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS).

Zack got down on one knee and the engagement ring was attached to the kitten’s collar.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to bring things full circle seeing as our first date was at the humane society,” Lilly said.

The kitten’s name is Sigrid and joins two other cats already in their family.

Chown and Lilly plan to get married in January of 2023.

