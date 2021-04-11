Bridgewater women’s soccer claims ODAC title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team won the 2020-2021 ODAC championship game over Washington & Lee in penalty kicks.

The match was scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods sending the teams to penalty kicks.

The Eagles’ Emily York, Hanna Randolph, Skyler Daum and Lindsey Winkels all converted their penalties to secure the victory.

It’s the first ODAC women’s soccer title in Bridgewater’s program history.

