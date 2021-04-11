JMU adds Seton Hall-transfer Takal Molson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has added its second transfer in as many days.

Former Seton Hall and Canisius guard Takal Molson announced he is joining the Dukes.

I Have Decided To Continue My Academic And Athletic Career At James Madison University. Time To Be The Person I Was Born To Be, It’s My Time, Like It Or Love It. Can’t Wait To Get Started And Finish Writing My Story 💜💜💜 @JMUMBasketball pic.twitter.com/c4ZcqEjUSy — TM15🖤 (@Tmolson716) April 10, 2021

Molson joins Winthrop transfer guard Charles Falden, who announced Friday, he will play for James Madison next season.

The former Pirate joins the Dukes after one season with Seton Hall. Molson played in 27 games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.3 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Molson sat out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules. His freshman and sophomore campaigns came with Canisius.

As a Golden Griffin, Molson was one of the top players in the MAAC. He was the MAAC rookie of the year in the 2017-18 season and was named to the all-MAAC first team in the 2018-19 season.

Over 65 games in two seasons with Canisius, Molson averaged 14.8 points per game and 5.2 boards per game.

Molson joins a JMU team that will be in year two of the Mark Byington-era. The Dukes won the CAA’s regular season title, but lost in the CAA quarterfinal round to Elon. James Madison returns four of its top five scorers from last season.

Molson and Falden will be part of a group that will have to replace CAA player of the year Matt Lewis’ production next season as the star guard is pursuing a professional career.

Starters Julien Wooden, Vado Morse, Terell Strickland and Justin Amadi all return, along with key reserves Jalen Hodge and Terrance Edwards.

