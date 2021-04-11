Advertisement

JMU adds Seton Hall-transfer Takal Molson

Mark Byington, JMU head coach
Mark Byington, JMU head coach(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has added its second transfer in as many days.

Former Seton Hall and Canisius guard Takal Molson announced he is joining the Dukes.

Molson joins Winthrop transfer guard Charles Falden, who announced Friday, he will play for James Madison next season.

The former Pirate joins the Dukes after one season with Seton Hall. Molson played in 27 games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.3 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Molson sat out the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules. His freshman and sophomore campaigns came with Canisius.

As a Golden Griffin, Molson was one of the top players in the MAAC. He was the MAAC rookie of the year in the 2017-18 season and was named to the all-MAAC first team in the 2018-19 season.

Over 65 games in two seasons with Canisius, Molson averaged 14.8 points per game and 5.2 boards per game.

Molson joins a JMU team that will be in year two of the Mark Byington-era. The Dukes won the CAA’s regular season title, but lost in the CAA quarterfinal round to Elon. James Madison returns four of its top five scorers from last season.

Molson and Falden will be part of a group that will have to replace CAA player of the year Matt Lewis’ production next season as the star guard is pursuing a professional career.

Starters Julien Wooden, Vado Morse, Terell Strickland and Justin Amadi all return, along with key reserves Jalen Hodge and Terrance Edwards.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro, Va.
Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling
File image
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested after multi-jurisdictional methamphetamine investigation
COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine side effects and how to treat them
Local gun store owner responds to Biden's new gun control strategy
Local gun store owner responds to Biden’s new gun control strategy

Latest News

Bridgewater College softball
Local college sports roundup: Saturday, April 10
The No. 21 James Madison men’s soccer team defeated No. 13 UNCW, 2-0, Friday night in a matchup...
Dukes defeat UNCW in top-25 showdown
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 2)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 1)
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 - Playoffs Round 1 (Part 1)