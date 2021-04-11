Remote Area Medical clinic provided free health care services to the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic visited Rockingham County over the weekend to offer free health care to the community.

This is the second time the clinic has come the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. The last time was in 2019, as the clinic tries to come every other year.

RAM is based out of Rockford, Tennessee and works with local communities and volunteers to organize free clinics.

The clinic provided free medical, dental, and vision care along with COVID-19 vaccines.

268 individuals were seen on Saturday and more again on Sunday.

This year, the clinic setup looked different with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines.

“A huge change is that the dental services are being all provided in their own individual hepa-filtered, sanitized tents. Where as before we had sort of open-air rows of chairs,” Community Host Group Lead, Laura Trull, said.

Those involved with the clinic said accessible health care is more important now than ever.

“It is so important that people have access to health care. There is just as much if not more demand now. One of the things that has been a small silver lining about the pandemic is how it has really brought to light inequality in health care, or access to health care, in particular,” Trull said.

The care providers were entirely made up of volunteers.

“It is amazing to come into a community, to see so many of the locals give up their time and their talent and come out to help out their neighbors. Throughout this pandemic a lot of us have been tried. We’ve needed to rely upon each other more than ever, and here in Harrisonburg the volunteers have been wonderful,” RAM Senior Clinic Coordinator, Poppy Green, said.

Nursing student at James Madison University, Shannon Sullivan, signed up last October to volunteer with RAM.

She said she was grateful to be a part of the process.

“We can’t see the smiles on their faces, but you can just tell that they are so happy and they’re so grateful. Everyone you interact with says thank you and you can just tell it is so genuine,” Sullivan said.

Rebecca Wood was volunteering for the RAM vision truck on Saturday.

She had known something was wrong with her vision for awhile, but didn’t have vision insurance and put it on the backburner.

On Sunday, she was able to get her eyes checked.

“It was very emotional because I was very worried that it was something that wasn’t fixable at this point that maybe it was vascular or some other cause. And turns out, it is very fixable, the issue I have, and I will be able to see very shortly,” Wood said.

Wood was able to take some lenses home, and said that she is hoping to go to law school soon and the glasses will help her study.

“I can’t even express how important this clinic is to everybody,” Wood said.

The RAM clinic plans to hold more clinics in the Commonwealth later this year.

For more information on the RAM clinic, you can visit their website.

Also, a new free clinic is opening in Harrisonburg on Monday April 12th.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.