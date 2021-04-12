Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg Police Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Foundation started in 2010 to promote a better relationship between the department and the community. It also helps raise money for projects outside the department’s budget.

“Sir Robert Peel said it best in his nine principles of policing,” said David Jackson, chairman of the Harrisonburg Police Foundation. “And No. 7 is ‘at all times, maintain a relationship that provides the historic tradition that police are the public and the public are the police.’”

Jackson moved back to the Valley last year after spending seven years as a police officer in Northern Virginia. He felt a calling to give back.

“This made sense for me because I’ve worn the shield,” Jackson said. “I’ve done the job. I felt compelled that I could make that impact in the community in that relationship between the department and our citizens.”

“In 2020, we were able to support the department with the purchase of a brand-new canine,” he added. “Their dog had retired early and unexpectedly, so we helped them with that purchase. Additionally, for Shop with a Cop, we thought with COVID, it was going to go away. We doubled the number of families that we were able to impact. 48 families and children were gifted.”

Beyond those projects, the foundation helps officers and their families in their times of need.

“If we can have and help the agency or department engage with the community, and the community sees that ... the officers are humans, we end up self policing each other and we don’t have an us vs. them thing,” Jackson said.

For more information about the foundation, visit its website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.