COVID-19 surge in Michigan prompts plea to White House for more vaccines

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - In Michigan, state leaders and health experts are all making the same plea as they watch more and more people test positive for COVID-19.

“Think about surging vaccines into the state of Michigan,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“Make the case for surging vaccines,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re asking for more help, for more vaccines.” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.

So far, the White House is staying the course and sticking with its vaccine distribution plan.

Some national health experts are also urging that more vaccines be sent to Michigan.

“We’ve got to be able to do this when there are surges,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health:

“We need to get in the habit of trying to surge resources into these hot spots,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner.

And Michigan is a hot spot. COVID-19 positivity rates haven’t been this high here since the start of the pandemic, and hospitalizations are nearing peak levels.

Whitmer is urging high schools to go remote, youth sports to pause, and people to skip indoor dining for at least the next two weeks.

A White House official said President Joe Biden told Whitmer the administration will send an additional 160 government personnel to help out with vaccinations, but no promise of more vaccines.

“We have to make sure that we’re doing this in an equitable way, in a fair way and the way that we have been doing this is by adult population,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary. “We have to continue to push forward, making sure that were getting as many people as possible vaccinated.”

Whitmer said she’ll continue to push: “And I’m going to continue to fight for the state of Michigan.”

