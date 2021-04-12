Elkton Elementary School reunites with Journey’s Crossing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was a moment almost a year in the making. Elkton Elementary School students got to visit residents at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.

Students paraded through with signs and sang a song for the residents. One nurse said the students usually visit and play bingo, but haven’t been able to due to the pandemic.

“Oh yeah, always glad to see the children,” said resident Sam Eppard. Another resident, Joyce Ripley said, “They sang and they were really gifted and they wanted to see us.”

Even though it was from a distance, residents said they were happy to see them during this time.

