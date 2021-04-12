Harrisonburg to host virtual COVID-19 vaccine town halls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health and the Central Shenandoah Health District to hold virtual town hall events answering any questions community members may have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A panel of medical and public health experts will answer any questions.

“There are still people on the fence, especially now that [vaccine appointments have] been opened up to more groups in the last few days. We want to make sure we can answer any of those questions that we can,” Director of Communications for the city Michael Parks said.

Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District said it is important to get the community vaccinated, but they understand there is hesitancy.

“There are certain reasons somebody isn’t comfortable with getting a vaccine just yet, and so we are really hoping that we can provide them with a space to ask their questions. To maybe even to express their hesitancy,” Wight said.

Questions can be submitted before the town halls to 540-217-5263 or asked during the meetings.

The first two town hall dates are Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m.

Both town halls will be in Spanish and moderated by Interim Harrisonburg Police Chief Gabriel Camacho.

The next two dates are Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.

The events will be live-streamed on YouTube, and you can find that information here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.