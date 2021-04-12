Advertisement

Local parents create ‘Adopt a Senior 2021′ Facebook page

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of activities to be cancelled, including high school graduations. That’s why parents at East Rockingham High School created a Facebook page to show their seniors some support.

“We kinda got the short end of the stick this year...it doesn’t really even feel like it’s been a senior year,” said Brayden Wilt, a senior at East Rock.

Wilt say this year has been anything but normal. He says he spent the first half of the year learning online.

That’s why his Mom helped to create a Facebook page called “East Rock 2021 Adopt a Senior”. Parents can post pictures of their senior along with a small summary of who they are to the Facebook page. Then, community members can choose to “adopt” a senior and send them small gifts to show their support.

“My son graduated in 2019, he had the whole experience of being a senior. The kids today, the seniors today...they are not having that at all,” said Kristine Tutkus, an adopter on the Facebook page.

Tutkus later adopting Brayden, the son of her close family friend.

“I just feel like it is the right thing to do. Give that person some happiness in a really difficult time right now,” said Tutkus.

