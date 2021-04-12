New Remote Work Program announced in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hosted the unveiling of a new Remote Work Program Monday morning.

Gov. Justice, Intuit Chairman Brad D. Smith, who’s a Kenova native, and his wife, Alys, and West Virginia University (WVU) President E. Gordon Gee gathered virtually for the press conference Monday to reveal the program.

It’s called Ascend WV and is aimed at recruiting outdoor enthusiast professionals to West Virginia. It will allow adventurers to enjoy world-class recreation, uncrowded spaces, and a low cost of living while staying fully connected to their jobs, according to the governor’s office.

The program also comes with an incentive package of $12,000 and a year’s worth of free outdoor recreation.

Dr. Dan Twilley, the Assistant Dean of the Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative says they want to ease the transition of new West Virginia residents.

The total relocation package is valued at more than $20,000 dollars. The package includes $12,000 cash incentives. $10,000 will be paid in monthly installments over the first year with $2,000 at the end of the second year. This also includes one year of free outdoor recreation in West Virginia and free coworking space in the heart thriving mountain towns.

The first three pilot cities are Morgantown, Shepherdstown and Lewisburg. Applications are being accepted in the first host city, Morgantown.

“We are rolling out the red carpet and inviting remote workers from across the country to make Almost Heaven, West Virginia their new home,” Gov. Justice said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the dream team that we’ve assembled to get this program off the ground. From the generous support of our private partners, Brad and Alys Smith, to my landmark legislation (HB 2026) passed by the Legislature, and the educational foundation laid by WVU, this collaboration has developed a program that will leave a lasting impact on our great state forevermore.”

Chelsea Ruby, the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism, says this is the nation’s premiere talent attraction program.

“Everything that makes West Virginia a great place to visit makes it an even better place to live and work. With remote work becoming a permanent option for more and more professionals, we’re excited to introduce them to the blend of adventure and serenity that makes life in West Virginia a permanent vacation,” said Secretary Ruby.

In late 2020, the Smiths’ gave a $25 million gift to WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative (Smith OEDC). Within six months, the Smith OEDC paired up with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to craft Ascent WV.

“Born and raised in Kenova, it has always been my dream to give back to the state that forever has my heart,” said Brad D. Smith, Intuit Executive Chairman and co-founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation. “Together, Alys and I set forth a vision to create a program that would allow West Virginia to capitalize on workforce trends by leveraging our incredible outdoor recreation assets. As West Virginians, we ascend mountains every day. Here, we’re inviting remote workers from across the country to join us in our ascent to rise to new heights, together.”

The governor’s office says West Virginia is the first and only state to promote its natural assets for talent attraction and retention.

Also during the event, Governor Justice signed HB 2026, which is designed to reform the state’s corporate income tax laws to make West Virginia a haven for remote workers from all across the country. He says this is a bold step to make West Virginia the most attractive state in the nation.

For more information on Ascend WV, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.