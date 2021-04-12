Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Berkeley Tyree

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Berkeley Tyree has made a strong impact on the court and in the classroom at Riverheads High School, growing over her years as a Gladiator.

“It’s really helped me come out of my shell,” Tyree said. “Coming in to high school, I didn’t talk much. They’ve been able to bring me out and show me new things.”

“She knows the key to success is sense of humor, to take your work very seriously, but not yourself too seriously and she is just excellent at that,” Riverheads English teacher Heather Durham said.

Those traits have boded success for Tyree as a student and an athlete.

With track, Berkeley reached states and for hoops, her team finishes as the state runner-up this year. She was an all-district, region and state player the last two years.

“We had amazing staff and athletes that worked through everything and we made history going to states, so I couldn’t be prouder,” the Riverheads senior said.

“She’s a good team player,” Preston Woods, Riverheads’ girls basketball coach said. “She’s been a heck of an athlete to build a program around.”

Berkeley’s accomplishments and hard work as a student-athlete at Riverheads High School are leading her to a bright future. She will attend the University of Virginia next fall.

“She practices hard, comes to class prepared,” Durham said. “She always has a smile on her face and I think that carries over to everything she does. I think next year she’ll be very successful at UVA. Anything she does she will be successful.”

UVA is a school that is special to Berkeley and her dad, who got her into basketball.

“We go to UVA basketball games all the time,” Tyree said.

That surely won’t change now, and neither is Berkeley as she begins her next chapter/

“No matter what she decides to do in the future, her future is going to be bright,” Woods said. “She’s going to be a good role model for our society and a good role player for our society.”

Berkeley plans on studying biology at UVA and hopes to become a pediatrician.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.