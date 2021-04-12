Advertisement

Richmond International Airport adds non-stop flights to Chicago

As more people begin to travel by air again, Richmond International Airport has added a new...
As more people begin to travel by air again, Richmond International Airport has added a new non-stop flight route to passengers.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more people begin to travel by air again, Richmond International Airport has added a new non-stop flight route to passengers.

Southwest launched new non-stop flights from Richmond to Chicago Midway on April 12.

The direct flights are being offered five days a week.

Pre-pandemic, Chicago was Richmond’s 6th most popular destination, with over 170,000 passengers going to the Windy City in 2019.

“With flights to Chicago (Midway) now underway, RIC enthusiastically welcomes the expansion of Southwest Airlines service from the Richmond region,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “Air travelers are gaining an attractive flight option to one of our most popular destinations just in time for spring and summer trips.”

Starting on May 9, non-stop flights from Richmond to Denver will also be offered through Southwest.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police.
UPDATE: VSP investigates motorcycle crash in Harrisonburg
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
During the traffic stop, the police officers drew their guns, pointed them at the man and used...
VSP to investigate after Army lieutenant threatened, pepper-sprayed by Va. officers
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,227 on Sunday

Latest News

Senator Warner recaps his visit to mass vaccination clinics
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)
Senator Mark Warner discusses what he discovered on his trip throughout the Commonwealth
Sea Tow instructors teach water skills to VMI cadets.
VMI cadets train on SML with the Marine Vol. Fire Department
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Berkeley Tyree (Riverheads)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Berkeley Tyree (Riverheads)