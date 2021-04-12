Richmond International Airport adds non-stop flights to Chicago

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more people begin to travel by air again, Richmond International Airport has added a new non-stop flight route to passengers.

Southwest launched new non-stop flights from Richmond to Chicago Midway on April 12.

The direct flights are being offered five days a week.

Pre-pandemic, Chicago was Richmond’s 6th most popular destination, with over 170,000 passengers going to the Windy City in 2019.

“With flights to Chicago (Midway) now underway, RIC enthusiastically welcomes the expansion of Southwest Airlines service from the Richmond region,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “Air travelers are gaining an attractive flight option to one of our most popular destinations just in time for spring and summer trips.”

Starting on May 9, non-stop flights from Richmond to Denver will also be offered through Southwest.

