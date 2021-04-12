Advertisement

Senator Mark Warner discusses what he discovered on his trip throughout the Commonwealth

One of the stops along the way was in Harrisonburg to speak with local businesses about the economic effects of the pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) made several stops throughout the Commonwealth last week to talk about the new American Rescue plan and how it will affect the Commonwealth.

Many of those stops were in the Shenandoah Valley.

The American Rescue Plan is an almost two trillion dollar relief plan that was signed into law last month.

It will help fund vaccination efforts, give assistance for businesses during the pandemic, help with broadband access and more.

Warner spoke to businesses throughout Virginia and said one thing he found was many people weren’t all familiar with the new relief programs available to them.

“I think one of the things that we still could do a better job on, and I’ve been trying to work with the Governor’s office on this as well, is can we give a user-friendly, master, single-source website where businesses or Virginians can come and find what programs are available, what is the application process?” Warner said.

Warner also discussed the importance of broadband access and visited some mass vaccination sites throughout the Commonwealth while on his trip.

