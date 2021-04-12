Advertisement

Senator Warner recaps his visit to mass vaccination clinics

(Lauren Jackson WBRC)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After visiting various COVID-19 vaccination centers in the commonwealth, U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) says he’s proud of the all hands on deck work being done to end the pandemic.

Last week, Warner traveled to areas in the Shenandoah Valley including Charlottesville and Roanoke to see first-hand the work being done at mass vaccination clinics.

“In both cases it was a great example of public private partnerships. You would have the health department, you would have volunteers, many times nursing-student volunteers,” Warner said.

Warner says the next challenge will be to reach out to those who did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s my hope that within the coming weeks literally everyone in Virginia who wants a shot will be able to get a shot with virtually no wait,” Warner said.

During his travels last week, Warner also focused on what communities will receive from the American Rescue Plan.

“The plan, both the $900 billion December bill and now the even greater $1.9 trillion plan have enormous amounts of resources. Particularly for the commonwealth, there’s about $4 billion that will go to state governments, about $3 billion on top of that will go to local governments,” Warner said.

