Senior Alert issued for missing Culpeper man

CULPEPER, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for an 83-year-old man missing out of Culpeper.

The Culpeper Police Department is looking for Robert William Steele. Steele was last seen around noon Sunday leaving his home on Elmwood Drive and heading toward Skyline Drive.

Steele is a white man standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage Outer Banks hat, a blue checkered shirt with a green/white undershirt and blue jeans.

Steele could be driving a 1993 Mercury Topaz with license late number UTV5814.

Steele suffers from cognitive and vision impairments, so his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to state police.

Anyone with information should contact the Culpeper Police Department at 540-727-7900.

Note: The flyer incorrectly states Steele’s age as 82.

