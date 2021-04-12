Advertisement

Two injured in small plane crash near Valley airport

A small plane has crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD.
A small plane has crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD.
By Kyle Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD, on Monday night.

First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.

Virginia State Police said at least two people were injured.

Officials have yet to confirm the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesperson with SHD said the plane was not based at the airport.

WHSV News has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

