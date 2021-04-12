Two injured in small plane crash near Valley airport

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — A small plane crashed near Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, or SHD, on Monday night.

First responders were on the scene along a stretch of Little Run Road which runs parallel to the airport in Weyers Cave.

Virginia State Police said at least two people were injured.

Officials have yet to confirm the circumstances of the crash.

Plane crash near @SHDairport. Tail number blurred out. pic.twitter.com/8jVmlJJLoj — Jay Webb (@WHSVjaywebb) April 12, 2021

A spokesperson with SHD said the plane was not based at the airport.

