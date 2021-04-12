Advertisement

State Superintendent visits Valley schools

Faculty and students gave Dr. Lane a tour of Triplett Tech's programs including the solar array...
By John Hood
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday morning, April 12, Triplett Tech and Massanutten Regional Governor’s School in Mount Jackson received a special visit from State Superintendent James Lane.

Lane stopped by after visiting Page County Technical Center in an effort to visit every school division in the Commonwealth since he was hired in 2018.

“This is my first visit to Shenandoah County, but I’ve heard for years some of the amazing things that are going on, so I’m just excited to be here and see everything they’re doing in person,” Lane said.

Students at Triplett Tech gave Lane a tour of the different health science and culinary programs the school offers, and a look at the different technology the school division uses to provide students a better education.

Part of that included showing the solar array behind the school that powers the building and the Mobile Access to Careers (MAC) bus.

“I think that in the modern education community, you got to think of newer and better different ways to keep students engaged in school. And the programs here do that,” Lane said.

The tour ended with a video shown to Lane on the difference the school division makes in the community.

Lane said at the end of this month, he will have reached his goal of visiting every school division in Virginia.

