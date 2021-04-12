Survey suggests many central Virginia nonprofits have not received COVID-19 relief funds yet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) is finding that most nonprofits in central Virginia are in need of extra financial help to bounce back from the pandemic.

A recent CNE survey found that over a quarter of respondents have not yet received COVID-19 relief funds to help with costs. Roughly 18% of organizations reported destabilizing conditions that threaten the long-term stability of the organization.

CNE Executive Director Cristine Nardi said many organizations are still continuing to respond to COVID-19 related challenges with minimal support.

“Just because we’re moving out of the COVID crisis, and more people are getting vaccinated, doesn’t mean that the impacts on community building organizations are immediately going to go away,” Nardi explained.

The survey will likely help localities determine how and where remaining COVID-19 relief money is spent within community organizations.

