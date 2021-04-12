Advertisement

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

UVA Health
UVA Health(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Health System has made a selection for its first ever chief diversity and community engagement officer.

Tracy Downs will soon take over a new role with the UVA Health System, one aimed at helping with diversity, equity, and inclusion within the hospital system as well as the Charlottesville community.

Downs will be coming from the University of Wisconsin where he is serving as the associate dean for diversity and multicultural affairs.

He says he wants to be a leader in the Charlottesville community and wants to listen to the community’s needs.

Downs says it’s vital that hospital systems not only continue great research abroad, but to continue to bring up the local community as well.

“The community aspect is very important to the health system and me as well in that it means that we also are not just having an internal success metric but an external community metric,” he said.

Downs will begin this new role on July 1, 2021.

