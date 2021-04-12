Advertisement

Virginia Rent Relief Program still going strong, expanding outreach

(KOTA)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Rent Relief Program continues to have a lasting impact on households impacted by COVID-19.

Now, people who are eligible for unemployment benefits, are also able to receive rent relief through this program. Other qualifications include having a gross income at 80% or lower of the area median income and rent must be at or below 150% of fair market rent.

“We have seen $721,000 in rent and mortgage relief payments paid throughout the City of Charlottesville,” Amanda Love with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development said. “That’s been about 254 households that have been able to take advantage of this program.”

There will also be more funding for this program coming with the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate motorcycle crash in Harrisonburg
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
A New Jersey family injured in Rockingham County crash
COVID-19 vaccine
Local doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine side effects and how to treat them
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,227 on Sunday

Latest News

Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive...
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 04/12-04/18
Genesee County Jail.
City and county attorneys, CPD Chief Brackney calling for end to extreme sentencing
Remote Area Medical Clinic at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds (2021)
Remote Area Medical clinic provided free health care services to the Valley
Grace Chown and Zack Lilly's engagement
A “purr-fect” proposal