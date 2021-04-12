Virginia Rent Relief Program still going strong, expanding outreach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Rent Relief Program continues to have a lasting impact on households impacted by COVID-19.

Now, people who are eligible for unemployment benefits, are also able to receive rent relief through this program. Other qualifications include having a gross income at 80% or lower of the area median income and rent must be at or below 150% of fair market rent.

“We have seen $721,000 in rent and mortgage relief payments paid throughout the City of Charlottesville,” Amanda Love with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development said. “That’s been about 254 households that have been able to take advantage of this program.”

There will also be more funding for this program coming with the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.