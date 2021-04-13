American Shakespeare Center announces plans to reopen with live performances in May

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton has announced its plans to reopen in May with new productions and live performances.

According to a press release from the American Shakespeare Center, the 2021 season will feature three Shakespeare classics — Macbeth (beginning May 13), Henry V (beginning June 17) and All’s Well That Ends Well (beginning August 5).

The press release says Macbeth will run through September 5 outdoors at a Staunton location to be announced, with Henry V running through September 4 at American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre. All’s Well That Ends Well will play in repertory with Henry V in the Blackfriars Playhouse.

The American Shakespeare Center says pandemic safety practices will be adhered to for the 2021 season, which may include socially distanced seating, required mask-wearing and hand sanitizer stations. Touchless ticketing and digital playbills will also be available.

“Now the idea that we are able to bring things back with this new model and sort of have the ability to foster community healing again not to mention the storytelling we all love that is just a really precious privilege to have,” actor-manager, Zoe Speas explained.

ASC will has already begun selling tickets and the season will begin May 13 with Macbeth being the first performance.

The company has had to find the best way to prepare for shows and keep everyone safe. Often casts would quarantine together along with rehearsals.

“I didn’t realize how badly I needed to see someone sharing art live not through a screen that’s what I am excited for excited for the audience to have that experience for all of us to be here and share a laugh and say woah, this person next to me laughed and I laughed too and that felt good,” actor-manager, Chris Johnston said.

“The isolation of the last year has been really hard emotionally and physically and just getting back to that sense of community is going to be such a release, such a relief. I am excited to be a part of that as an actor with my cohort but to be providing that service to the city of Staunton and beyond,” Speas added.

For more information on the American Shakespeare Center’s 2021 season, click here.

