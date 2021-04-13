Blue Ridge Free Clinic celebrates its opening day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg welcomed its first patients through the door.

Blue Ridge Free Clinic was put together from start to finish in the last 90 days by a group of dedicated volunteers. The medical supplies at the clinic office on Reservoir Street were put together thanks to donations from the community.

Susan Adamson is a clinician at Blue Ridge Free Clinic and also the chairperson of the clinic’s board of directors. She said that opening day was a “dream come true.”

“I still feel like I need to pinch myself because this happened so quickly,” Adamson said. “There was so much passion and energy from the clinicians that wanted to keep helping people that have health care needs.”

Adamson said the goal was to get the clinic open by Monday because the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic provided free health care services to people in the Valley last weekend.

“We helped 42 patients at the RAM clinic that now needed to transition into our care so we have booked our schedule for the next two weeks following up with people that were found to have serious health care conditions this weekend that did not have health care providers,” she said.

The Blue Ridge Free Clinic is limited because of its space now, but Adamson said the clinic will move to a bigger office space in the same building in August, but a lease was signed two weeks ago so clinicians and volunteers could begin helping those in need as soon as possible.

“I can’t believe it. In one day I can say that lives might have been saved, certainly impacted,” Adamson said. “People with blood pressures that are dangerously high got medicines today that they would not have access to otherwise.”

Adamson said the clinic is open three days a week, but if volunteers are available they can extend their hours to meet the needs of their patients.

For more information or to donate to the efforts of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, click here. The clinic will also be participating in the Great Community Give fundraising event on April 21.

