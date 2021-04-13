Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District works to vaccinate 16+ after moving into Phase 2

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District, or CSHD, is working to vaccinate the general population after moving into its latest phase on Friday. Now, all individuals age 16-years-old and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CSHD reports 10,770 COVID-19 vaccines were distributed last week and over 67,000 people in the health district are fully vaccinated.

Although the CSHD is now in Phase 2, health district staff will continue to prioritize those in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c.

If you’re hoping to get a vaccine, you must make an appointment. The health district will not accept walk-ins even if you meet the eligibility criteria.

Nurse Manager Marsha Rodeffer said that clinics continue to fill up as people take their chance to get the vaccine.

“I know that the clinic that we had [Monday] morning, which would have been our first Phase 2 opening, was full, so I think that we’re getting a good response to opening up Phase 2 a little bit early,” Rodeffer said.

She said the staff was happy to meet the Phase 2 milestone earlier than expected and they will continue working fast and efficiently to reach herd immunity.

Rodeffer also said Johnson and Johnson’s manufacturing errors will actually reduce their supply of that vaccine in the coming weeks, but she anticipates shipments of Pfizer and Moderna will make up for that.

For more information on the Central Shenandoah Health District’s vaccine appointments, click here.

