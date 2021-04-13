Jail expansion vote delayed, what could be done next?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Jail Authority Board voted to delay a decision on the proposed expansion and improvement of Middle River Regional Jail. Local and organization leaders have called on the board to focus on alternative options other than a physical expansion.

Hannah Wittmer with Communities Against Middle River Jail Expansion says that alternatives such as transferring inmates at Middle River who should be with the Department of Corrections and reexamining pretrial processes can help decrease the population at the jail.

“We need to strengthen community based services and diversion for people with mental illness and substance use disorders. As well as work on more housing opportunities. Stable housing plays such an important role in people’s recovery,” Hannah Wittmer added.

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has several programs in place that aim to decrease incarceration rates.

“Out of 100 percent people that are justice involved, meaning involved in the justice system in some aspect, we are at a 3-1 ratio of people that are in alternative programs that are not incarcerated,” Frank Sottaceti explained.

Sottaceti says the success of these programs are based on the individual.

“We can’t prescribe when someone has reached rock bottom or when someone has reached success, they are going back to their lives not our lives.” Sottaceti said. “It is important that we do as best we can, these alternative programs so that someone can reach their success.”

Sottaceti listed the following alternatives he says are currently being conducted in our criminal justice system:

Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator & training program

Mental Health pod at RHRJ

Special Needs pod (alternative to Segregation) at RHRJ

CITAC (Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center) Coordinator & program at Sentara RMH

Mobile Crisis Action & Response Team – RCSO & CSB

CSB full time position at RHRJ and 24/7 on-call availability

CSB peer recovery specialist for coordination and inmate referral

Future Generations / Strength in Peers reentry program

Probation

Restorative Justice

Day reporting at The Gemeinschaft Center

Work Release program at MRRJ

Drug Court / diversion program

Re-entry workshops held weekly at RHRJ

Addiction (drug/alcohol) classes held weekly at RHRJ

Pre-Trial Services / expanded GPS monitoring program

Chaplain support / re-entry program expanded at RHRJ (3x per week)

Criminal Justice Planner position added to City/County

Reentry Coordinator position added in Social Services Department

Educational tablets (Ipad style) throughout the RHRJ with hundreds of classes offered at no cost

