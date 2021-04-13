Advertisement

New rural resort could be coming to Shenandoah County

The new resort would be located five minutes from the Bryce Resort and five minutes from the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Planning Commission recently approved a permit to build a new rural resort in Basye that could bring more jobs and tourism to the county.

“People are going to benefit from this whether you have antique shops, the country store, whatever when they spend the night they’re here to spend money,” said Dennis Morris, a county supervisor.

The potential NARH at Bird Haven retreat site, located off of Alum Springs Rd., could house up to 50 cabins, a restaurant, and a spa while creating more than 30 new jobs. It would be located five minutes from Bryce Resort and the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival.

Morris said the planning commission was impressed last week with the work the applicant has put in and how they have reached out to the community.

“This is an ideal location to help tourism in Shenandoah County,” Morris said. “They’ve already joined the Chambers of Commerce. They want to be a part of the community and you can’t start any better than having your neighbors support you.”

While neighbors have shown support to have the site build there is a list of stipulations the community is asking for including building space between the property and the main road.

All of the stipulations have been included in the permit request.

Traffic is also a concern some members of the county have brought up with a new resort being built.

“One issue a fellow supervisor of mine was talking about is maybe the traffic,” Morris said. “So the staff are talking to VDOT and look at what their short-term - long term goal is on the particular road.”

On April 27, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will meet to give the final word on whether the resort will be approved or not.

