UVA students help alum to grow her small business

Photo courtesy Northshea
Photo courtesy Northshea(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 2018 University of Virginia alum’s small business is giving back to her Ghanaian roots, with the help of some current UVA students.

Charity Dinko founded Northshea, a shea butter business, that provides a living wage to women in Ghana.

Dinko says the UVA students have been vital to her company’s recent success. Her company is working with UVA entrepreneurial consulting group, Enactus. The group was able to get Northshea products in its first store in Charlottesville.

“They also help with a lot of research, market research, analytics, all of that stuff to help us understand the shea butter industry and our competitors,” Dinko said.

You can find Northshea products in three Charlottesville stores: Darling BoutiqueRebecca’s Natural Foods and The Elderberry.

Enactus is also collecting lightly used school supplies around UVA Grounds and Charlottesville to send to the village in Ghana.

Collection locations are at:

  • Runk Dining Hall
  • Observatory Hill Dining Hall
  • The Flats at West Village
  • GrandMarc at the Corner
  • Wertland Square
  • Lark on Main
  • Jefferson Commons
  • 1815 JPA
  • Crossroads Apartments

