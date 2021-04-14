Staunton woman devotes free time to helping people book vaccine appointments

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A Staunton woman has been devoting her free time to helping people find vaccination appointments.

Linda Hirw said it started with her 83-year-old father.

“Probably about six weeks, a couple hours a day, either online or on the phone trying to get him a vaccination appointment, and it kind of blew my mind that the process was so confusing,” Hirw said.

She explained that the lack of clear instructions on how to book an appointment, along with not having the best computer skills or not even having a computer has left a lot of people feeling helpless.

And being put on hold for hours or just waiting to be contacted by a local health department is not something a lot of people have time for.

After learning how the process worked, Hirw wanted to help other people who were struggling to get an appointment.

“I started telling friends, ‘if you need help doing it, let me know,’” Hirw said. “I have been spending the last few months being what I refer to as a vaccine hunter.”

So far, she has booked 18 appointments for people across five states.

“There’s something that I can do in this midst of this situation that is so challenging that can be helpful to other people, and it helps them but it makes me feel really good too, and like I can do something in a time where there’s a lot of stuff that’s outside our control,” Hirw said.

Hirw added that if you are looking for vaccine appointments, a good place to start is with your district health department.

She said you can also go to vaccinefinder.org to learn the different places where you can get vaccines in your area.

“But the problem with that is, it’s not always real-time updated as to what’s in stock and what’s out of stock,” Hirw said.

Hirw’s list has since dwindled down as the state has improved its availability and more people are becoming familiar with the process, but she is happy to help those still looking for help getting vaccinated.

“If you have felt powerless and stressed in the last year, getting vaccinated is something that you can do that is within your power that can bring forth positive change, so I’m hoping that’s what people do and I’m happy to help people who need it,” Hirw said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.