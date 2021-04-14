Advertisement

Virginia State Police warning residents about phone scam

Phone Scam
Phone Scam(AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT
Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police want residents to be aware of a phone scam making rounds lately.

Multiple agencies in the Commonwealth have received complaints about the scam call, which state police say has been coming around every couple of years.

The scam is meant to put victims in a panic. The caller claims to have the person’s child and demands money for their release. Police say there may even be a child screaming in the background. The calls are being generated from outside the United States, but may appear to have a local phone number.

